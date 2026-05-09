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Congress workers in Kerala remove CM campaign posters after high command directive

The AICC leadership seems to have expressed strong displeasure over the ongoing campaigns and demonstrations in Kerala over the Chief Minister post.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 15:29 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndia Politics

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