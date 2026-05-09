Congress workers in Kerala remove CM campaign posters after high command directive

<p>Close on the heels of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leaders from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> on Saturday urging the party workers to stop campaigning for them to the Chief Minister post , party workers have started removing the banners and posters supporting party leaders of their choice.</p><p>Congress leaders <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v-d-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-c-venugopal">K C Venugopal</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramesh-chennithala">Ramesh Chennithala</a>, who are the key contenders to the CM post, urged the party workers to stop the poster-banner campaigns for them. They made the call after a three hour long discussion with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> in Delhi.</p><p>Swiftly Congress workers swung into action in many parts of the state, including the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.</p><p>The AICC leadership seems to have expressed strong displeasure over the ongoing campaigns and demonstrations in Kerala over the Chief Minister post. </p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | V D Satheesan, KPCC ask workers stop protesting over chief minister selection.<p>Kerala has been witnessing poster-banner campaigns and demonstrations over the last few days, mostly by loyalists of Satheesan and Venugopal. A Congress worker even staged a symbolic 'Shayana Pradakshinam' by rolling on the floor at Iritty in Kannur urging that Satheesan should be made the Chief Minister.</p><p>Apart from the open campaigns and social media posts, Congress workers and supporters were also learnt to be sending emails to AICC leaders including Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi mentioning their choices.</p>