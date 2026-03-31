<p>Kottayam(Kerala): Mariamma Oommen, wife of former chief minister Oommen Chandy, on Tuesday claimed there was a "conspiracy" behind the Kerala government's decision in 2023 to constitute a medical board to look into her husband's illness.</p>.<p>Mariamma told a TV channel here that her husband only had a throat problem, but the government set up a board based on someone's complaint and without consulting the immediate family or Chandy himself.</p>.<p>She also claimed that it was a move targeted against her son, Chandy Oommen.</p>.Kerala Assembly Election 2026 | Can NDA’s big bet on Christian leaders open its account in Central Kerala?.<p>"It was a severe attack on Chandy Oommen. There was a big conspiracy behind it," she said, adding that she was "deeply hurt and disappointed" by that decision.</p>.<p>She said that the government did not ask her or her husband if they had any complaints regarding the treatment.</p>.<p>"He was one of the sharpest politicians I have seen. At that time, he only had a problem with his throat. They should have shown the decency to ask him," she said.</p>.<p>A six-member medical board comprising expert doctors from various departments had been formed in February 2023 to review Chandy’s health condition and treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.</p>.<p>The team was formed following allegations by some relatives regarding the former CM's treatment.</p>.<p>Chandy had later posted a video on his son's Facebook page claiming that he was being properly taken care of by his family and the party.</p>.<p>Chandy’s 42 close relatives, including his younger brother, had sent a letter to the CM seeking his urgent intervention to provide better treatment for his predecessor.</p>.<p>The Congress stalwart had represented the Puthuppally constituency in the state Assembly since 1970 and was chief minister of Kerala twice. </p>