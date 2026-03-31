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Conspiracy behind Kerala govt setting up medical board to examine Oommen Chandy in 2023: Mariamma Oommen

Mariamma said that the government did not ask her or her husband if they had any complaints regarding the treatment.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsOommen Chandy

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