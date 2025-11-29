Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Constructions in temples to be undertaken with restraint and due regard to 'Vasthu': Kerala High Court

To avoid delay in grant of approval for construction works undertaken by the Devaswom Boards, the bench directed that all such applications be filed directly before the court.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 16:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 16:55 IST
India NewsKerala High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us