Cooperative bank scam: ED quizzes CPM MLA, local leaders in Kerala

The CPM leaders in Kerala are keeping their fingers crossed as party MLA and former minister A C Moideen and a couple of local CPM leaders are being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a major cooperative bank scam that allegedly took place in the Thrissur district.
Apart from Moideen, Thrissur corporation councillor Anoop Davis Cada and Wadakkanchery municipal standing committee chairman P R Aravindakshan are being quizzed by the ED in Kochi. The interrogation started on Monday morning. Former party MP P K Biju is also facing allegations in connection with the over Rs 100 crore scam at the CPM-controlled Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam in Thrissur.
As the ED has already raided several premises of the accused and collected evidence related to the scam and benami transactions, the chances for arrest of the CPM leaders are not being ruled out. The CPM is already on the defensive, alleging that the ED's action was part of BJP's agenda to target Opposition parties using central agencies.
Though Moideen was earlier summoned by the ED, he had sought more time to appear before the agency.
By the way, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran was also quizzed by the ED in Kochi on Monday in connection with his alleged links to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.