'Could see their eyes welling up', Kerala landslide survivor recalls elephants guarding her family

The recent landslides in Kerala claimed many lives. With search operations still under way, 1,300 rescuers, heavy machinery and sophisticated equipment are being deployed to look for survivors from the ravages of the landslides that have killed more than 200 people.

A family who survived the mishap, shared their experience where elephants guarded and 'spared' them during the tough time.

As per the report by The Times Of India, Sujatha Aninanchira narrated the incident, where her home was destroyed due to the landslide, and as they climbed to a hillock, they saw a tusker and two female elephants standing just inches away from them.

Sujatha, who has been working as a tea picker lived with her daughter, husband and 2 grandchildren in Mundakkai for past 18 years.