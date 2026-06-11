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Homeindiakerala

Councillor's arrest under 'Goonda Act' puts BJP at a risk in Thiruvananthapuram corporation

BJP's victory in the city corporation last year received national attention as it was for the first time that the saffron party was coming to power in a corporation council in the state.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaThiruvananthapuramIndia PoliticsArrestGoonda Actsaffron

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