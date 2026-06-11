Councillor's arrest under 'Goonda Act' puts BJP at a risk in Thiruvananthapuram corporation

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Trouble is brewing for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a> municipal corporation with the detention of a party councilor under the 'Goonda Act'.</p>.<p>In the 101 member corporation council the BJP-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nda">NDA</a> has only 50 members. The party gained power with the support of one of the two independent councilors. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpm">CPM</a>-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ldf">Left Democratic Front</a> has 29 seats and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udf">United Democratic Front</a> has 20 seats.</p>.<p>Hence, in case of disqualification of the arrested councilor, the BJP will lose majority.</p>.<p>BJP's victory in the city corporation last year received national attention as it was for the first time that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/saffron-party">saffron party</a> was coming to power in a corporation council in the state.</p>.<p>BJP national leaders, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Prime Minister Narendra Modi</a>, had made much hype by drawing parallels with the party's victory in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ahmedabad">Ahmedabad</a> municipal corporation in 1987 and later coming to power in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat</a>.</p>.<p>R Sugathan, BJP councillor representing Vazhottukonam ward, was held from his house late on Tuesday night based on a preventive detention order under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), popularly known as 'Goonda Act'. In view of resistance against the arrest, police had even fired on the air to nab him. </p>.Kerala economy turned into 'Ponzi Scheme' under LDF govt, alleges Rajeev Chandrasekhar.<p>Sugathan was accused in around a dozen criminal cases including five attempt to murder cases. A fresh case of attacking the police on Tuesday was also registered against him. Having been detained under the KAAPA, his prison term could extend up to one year. </p>.<p>While LDF and UDF have demanded Sugathan's expulsion from the council, BJP is defending by alleging that politically motivated moves were going on against him. The LDF and UDF are likely to initiate legal moves seeking Sugathan's disqualification.</p>.<p>The prolonged absence of a councillor from the council for more than nine months and his conviction in any cases could lead to his disqualification.</p>.<p>While the BJP is now retaining power with the support of one independent councillor, the other councillor, who won as a UDF-rebel, is unlikely to back the saffron party.</p>.<p>Hence the BJP camps are literally keeping fingers crossed.</p>