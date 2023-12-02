Couple, YouTuber daughter held in Kerala child abduction case; cops say financial crunch led to crime

Additional director general of police (law and order) M R Ajithkumar told reporters that the abduction was carried out after almost a year-long planning.



Padmakumar, who is an engineering graduate and has various businesses, was reportedly in debt of Rs 5 crore. He required Rs 10 lakh urgently to avoid some bank attachment proceedings. Hence they abducted the child for ransom. Anitha was suspected to have masterminded it. The couple executed it and the daughter was also a part of the plan, police said.



Artist R B Shajith and his wife Smitha M Babu, who prepared the sketch of the accused, said that the inputs given by the 6-year-old was very helpful to sketch the accused duo with little fault.



Earlier in many cases, including the train arson incident of Kozhikode, the sketch released by the police had no similarity with the accused.