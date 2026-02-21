Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Court denies bail to PFI national leader, NIA claims he organised armed training camps

The NIA submitted that Ashraf, along with other accused, was involved in the conspiracy relating to the murder of Sreenivasan.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 06:46 IST
Published 21 February 2026, 06:46 IST
India NewsKeralaNIAPFI

