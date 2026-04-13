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Court grants bail to former TDB member in Sabarimala gold loss cases

With this, all the accused persons arrested in the case have been released on bail.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 10:28 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 10:28 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala NewsSabarimalaCourt

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