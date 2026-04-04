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Court grants three-day police custody of director Ranjith in sexual harassment case

Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Selmath R M allowed the petition filed by the police seeking custody of Ranjith for three days.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 07:01 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 07:01 IST
India NewsKerala

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