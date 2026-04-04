<p>Kochi: A court on Saturday granted three-day police custody of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/malayalam-filmmaker-ranjiths-arrest-puts-cpim-on-defensive-ahead-of-kerala-polls-3952752">director Ranjith</a>, who was arrested in connection with an alleged sexual harassment incident at a film shooting set.</p>.<p>Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Selmath R M allowed the petition filed by the police seeking custody of Ranjith for three days.</p>.<p>The court granted custody till Monday evening.</p>.<p>Ranjith was produced before the court on Saturday morning from the Ernakulam sub jail, where he had been lodged for the past three days.</p>.<p>He also filed a bail petition in the case, claiming that he is innocent.</p>.Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith's arrest puts CPI(M) on defensive ahead of Kerala polls.<p>Ranjith’s counsel argued that the arrest was carried out without following due procedure and cited his health condition while seeking bail.</p>.<p>The court said it would consider the bail plea later.</p>.<p>Ranjith was arrested on Tuesday night from Thodupuzha after an actress approached the police alleging that he had sexually harassed her inside a caravan during a film shoot in Fort Kochi.</p>