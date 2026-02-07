Menu
CPI leader Binoy Viswam says new CM will be decided after assembly polls in Kerala

The 'Left ideology' will lead the ruling LDF in the crucial elections, he said while talking to the media.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 06:59 IST
Published 07 February 2026, 06:59 IST
