<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ed">Enforcement Directorate's </a>raid at the residences of former Kerala Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi%20vijayan"> Pinarayi Vijayan</a> on Wednesday seem to have given a political advantage to the CPI (M) leader in reassuring the support from party cadres, amidst reports of widespread resentment snowballing against him following the rout in the recent assembly elections.</p><p>After ED raids, Vijayan had said: "The sentiments of the comrades and the people have made it clear that the wholehearted support I have been receiving over the years is still remaining unchanged."</p><p>These words assume much significance as he has been, reportedly, facing stiff criticisms from within the party for the rout faced in the assembly elections. It was also learnt that there was resentment within the party over Vijayan continuing to lead the Left-front as Opposition Leader and a call for a leadership change was also snowballing. </p>.Left supporters attack vehicle carrying ED officials, smash windows over raid against ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan.<p>Vijayan seems to be effectively using protests by party workers and leaders against the ED raids to convey to his critics that he continues to enjoy unblemished support.</p><p>Even as the raids were in connection with the alleged financial transactions of Vijayan's entrepreneur daughter Veena T with controversial mining firm Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited, the party is getting involved in it by alleging that the ultimate target of the central agency was Vijayan. </p><p>However, critics of Vijayan point out that former CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan did not receive such backing when central agencies arrested his son Bineesh Kodiyeri and raided his house in connection with suspected money laundering related to drug trafficking racket held in Bengaluru in 2020.</p><p>In the ongoing local level review meetings regarding the recent rout of the party, Vijayan's attitude reportedly came under widespread criticism. Other top leaders, including party state secretary M V Govindan, were also learnt to be coming under attack.</p><p>Meanwhile, CPI (M) leaders have expressed regret over the attack on ED officials and damaging a taxi in which they were traveling. CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim said that the unfortunate incident was due to the resentment of the party workers towards the Sangh Parivar agenda of misusing central agencies against leaders of opposition parties. The CPI (M) will ensure adequate compensation to the taxi driver and would ensure that his livelihood was not affected, he said.</p>