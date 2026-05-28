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'Support over the years is still unchanged': Pinarayi Vijayan amid ED raids

Vijayan seems to be effectively using protests by party workers and leaders against the ED raids to convey to his critics that he continues to enjoy unblemished support.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 12:52 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 12:52 IST
India NewsKeralaEnforcement DirectorateIndia PoliticsPinarayi Vijayan

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