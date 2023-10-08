CPI(M) accuses ED of doing 'election duty' for BJP in Kerala's Thrissur

The move came after the ED held a local CPI(M) leader in connection with the scam while keeping some other state leaders under the scanner.

Irked over this, CPI(M) MLA and former minister A C Moideen, who is also under the ED's scanner, said at a public meeting that the ED was doing 'election duty' for the BJP. Baseless charges were being levelled against the CPI(M) local leaders to help the BJP candidate in the election, Moideen said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Suresh Gopi secured 28 per cent votes in Thrissur. In the 2021 assembly elections, Gopi contested from Thrissur and secured 31 per cent votes. Though he came in third place in both the elections, BJP's vote share witnessed major leaps. Hence, the party is probably fielding Gopi again in Thrissur in 2024 with high hopes of opening their account in Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.