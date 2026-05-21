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Homeindiakerala

CPI(M) back in action as opposition in Kerala amid internal resentment

There is also resentment within the party over Vijayan continuing to lead the Left Democratic Front in the opposition despite the electoral setback, sources said.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 17:04 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 17:04 IST
India NewsKerala NewsIndian politcsCPI (M)

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