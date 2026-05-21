CPI(M) back in action as opposition in Kerala amid internal resentment

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Amid growing resentment within the CPI(M) leadership, reportedly surfacing during the party’s ongoing Assembly election review meetings, the party has returned to opposition politics by taking up people’s agitations.</p><p>CPI(M) Central Committee member and former Industries and Law Minister P Rajeev led a protest on Thursday held by a group of Dalits at Malayidam Thuruthu near Kizhakambalam in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kochi">Kochi</a> against a court-ordered eviction of seven Scheduled Caste families. Rajeev strongly criticised the police action taken against the families the other day.</p><p>He justified the delay by the previous Left Front government in implementing the court’s eviction order, saying the government did not want to resort to force. The CPI(M) also announced an indefinite agitation demanding proper rehabilitation for the families facing eviction.</p>.Kerala Assembly witnesses former CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) rebels break the ice after fallout.<p>Meanwhile, former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> and party state secretary M V Govindan are reportedly facing severe criticism from party members over their style of functioning. There is also resentment within the party over Vijayan continuing to lead the Left Democratic Front in the opposition despite the electoral setback, sources said.</p><p>Even as the party leadership officially denies these reports, sources within the party confirmed that there is growing demand for a revamp. The criticism is largely centred on the leaders’ approach and attitude towards the masses rather than on governance or welfare measures.</p><p>However, Vijayan continues to enjoy the support of a large section of the party, as he has maintained a strong grip over it for more than two decades. During his tenure as chief minister, party cadres down to the grassroots level benefited from being in power in one way or another. Hence, the party is unlikely to give him an unceremonious exit. </p><p>Sources close to the party said a revamp could be expected by 2028.</p>