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Homeindiakerala

CPI(M) committed to INDIA bloc's fight against BJP, RSS: MA Baby

Baby said the party's political position was clearly outlined in the resolution adopted at its last party Congress.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 08:35 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 08:35 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsRSS

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