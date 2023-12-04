CPI(M), CPI ask Rahul Gandhi not to contest polls from Kerala again

The left parties had expressed their concerns against Rahul contesting from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019 itself. But the Congress considers the Muslim-dominated Wayanad constituency, which also comprises parts of Malappuram and Kozhikode, as a safe seat. Despite concerns of the left parties, which are also part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Rahul recently indicated that he will again contest from Wayanad by stating that Wayanad was like home and family for him.

However, sources said that with the Congress in a weak position following the setback in the assembly elections, the party would be now forced to consider the opinion of the two Left parties seriously. There are also speculations that Rahul may opt for a constituency in Karnataka this time.

Raja said that Rahul should contest from a constituency where the BJP has to be fought, preferably in the north. Govindan said that Rahul should contest against the BJP and not the Left Front in Kerala. Minister Rajan suggested that if Rahul wants to contest from the south he could opt for Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the setback for the Congress is likely to have its repercussions in Kerala also, especially since the coalition parties in the Congress-led United Democratic Front are quite unhappy over groupism in the party.

Groupism in the Congress was considered to be a reason for the defeat of UDF in the Kerala assembly election for the second consecutive time in 2021. Even as the party state leadership was revamped, groupism is even affecting reconstitution of the party at the grass root levels now. Many districts, including Wayanad, are also witnessing open spats among district leaders. The recent Youth Congress organisational elections were also marred with groupism, which even resulted in the allegation of using bogus voter identity cards for the polls.

Sources said that the coalition partners of the Congress, especially the Indian Union Muslim League, may take a strong stand against the infights in the Congress as it could affect UDF's electoral prospects in the Lok Sabha polls. The chances of IUML, which now has two Lok Sabha MPs from Kerala, staking claim for more seats also could not be ruled out.