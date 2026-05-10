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CPI(M), CPI dissect Kerala debacle as Left loses power in state after a decade

CPI Kerala Secretary Binoy Viswam said the defeat in Kerala was a "caution" sent by the people to the Left to correct the mistakes.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsKeralaCPI(M)India PoliticsCPIPinarayi VijayanLeft Democratic Front (LDF)

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