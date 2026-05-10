CPI(M), CPI dissect Kerala debacle as Left loses power in state after a decade

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi-m">CPI(M)</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi">CPI</a> on Sunday reviewed the recent Assembly election results in which the Left lost its lone state government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> even as it managed to win a seat in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>.</p>.<p>CPI(M) Polit Bureau started its two-day meeting while CPI concluded its two-day National Council here during which leaders analysed the results threadbare and discussed political developments in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>.</p>.<p>At the CPI National Council and National Executive meetings on Saturday and Sunday, sources said concerns were raised over the Left losing power in Kerala and not being in power in any state for the first time in around 60 years.</p>.<p>Sources said the leaders felt that the result in Kerala was due to people, including Left sympathisers, voting against the CPI(M)-led LDF.</p>.<p>A view emerged among Left voters that a third term in power could be detrimental to the Left in the state and it had an impact on the results, they said.</p>.<p>There was also a thinking that a third term would mean BJP could get hold in the state owing to the decline of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, leaders suggested as one of the reasons. </p>.<p>The campaign highlighting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wayanad">Wayanad</a> rehabilitation work did not go down well with some voters, as they found the CPI(M)’s “saviour complex” unacceptable, they said.</p>.Kerala Assembly election results 2026 | Kerala's Left bastion falls; questions remain over Pinarayi Vijayan's rule.<p>Referring to CPI(M) rebels winning Taliparamba and Payyanur, Left strongholds, the leaders said it showed that even committed cadres were willing to vote against their parties to correct certain trends in the leadership.</p>.<p>Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pinarayi-vijayan">Pinarayi Vijayan</a>-led government also faced trouble across the state and it was not limited to some districts or regions.</p>.<p>Leaders were of the view that they should strongly demand that the CPI be given the Deputy Leader of Opposition post while rejecting CPI(M)’s position that there are no such posts. One should not hide behind technicality, they said.</p>.<p>After the meeting, CPI Kerala Secretary Binoy Viswam said the defeat in Kerala was a "caution" sent by the people to the Left to correct the mistakes.</p>.<p>In an apparent reference to Vijayan, he said if there was hero worship in the Left, it was wrong.</p>.<p>At the CPI(M) meeting, the discussion on Kerala was inconclusive. CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby told reporters that there was no doubt that the defeat in Kerala was “big”.</p>.<p>However, he said there was no discussion on who will be the Leader of the Opposition in the Polit Bureau, amid speculation whether Vijayan would assume the post. There were discussions outside the party that former Finance Minister KN Balagopal be entrusted with the responsibility.</p>.<p>He said he was unaware of the demands of the CPI for the Deputy Leader of Opposition post.</p>