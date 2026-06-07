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Homeindiakerala

CPI(M) deputes Brittas for I.N.D.I.A. bloc meet; yet to get Congress response on BJP collusion charge

Sources said M A Baby has written to Mallikarjun Kharge seeking clarification on remarks that suggested a political understanding between the CPI(M) and the BJP in Kerala.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 07:28 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 07:28 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)I.N.D.I.A

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