Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

CPI(M) dissidents at Congress events fuel political buzz in Kerala

Suresh took part in the state-wide yatra led by Congress legislature party leader V D Satheesan that was in Palakkad on Tuesday evening.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 16:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 16:39 IST
India NewsKeralaCPI(M)

Follow us on :

Follow Us