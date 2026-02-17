<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The presence of two prominent CPI(M) dissidents at Congress events in Kerala on Tuesday, has stirred the political pot in the state ahead of the assembly elections. </p><p>A Suresh, who was a close aide of former chief minister and legendary CPI(M) leader V S Achuthanandan, and former chairman of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Prem Kumar turned up at different events of the Congress party.</p><p>Suresh was expelled from CPI(M) in 2012 on charges of leaking party's confidential documents. It was widely considered as the outcome of strong differences between Achuthanandan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was the then CPI(M) state secretary.</p><p>Suresh took part in the state-wide yatra led by Congress legislature party leader V D Satheesan that was in Palakkad on Tuesday evening.</p>.Congress promises Karnataka model welfare measures for gig workers in Kerala too.<p>There are also reports that Suresh may be fielded as Congress-backed independent candidate in Malampuzha assembly seat in Palakkad that was represented by Achuthanandan for 20 years in a row.</p><p>Meanwhile, Prem Kumar, who was a known CPI(M) fellow traveler, attended a function of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's cultural wing Samskara Sahithi in Kottayam.</p><p>Prem Kumar had an unceremonious exit from the Chalachitra Academy after he backed the stir by ASHA workers against the Pinarayi government.</p><p>Congress sources said that a decision on fielding Suresh and Prem Kumar in elections would be taken only after detailed discussions in the Congress as well as among other coalition parties in the United Democratic Front.</p>