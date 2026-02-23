Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Sabarimala gold row: CPI(M) takes firm stand against 'tantri' despite Congress and BJP upping the ante  

The CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had termed the tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, who is accused in the gold row as a 'master thief'
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 11:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 11:00 IST
KeralaKerala NewsSabarimalasabarimala templeSabarimala row

Follow us on :

Follow Us