CPI(M) inaugurates NH-66 stretch in Kerala before PM Modi dedicates it to nation

The Thalappady-Chengala stretch of NH 66 was inaugurated by CPI(M) MLA C H Kunhambu.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 16:34 IST
Published 11 March 2026, 16:34 IST
KeralaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiCPI(M)

