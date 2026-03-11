<p>Kochi: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Wednesday inaugurated one of the completed stretches of NH-66, hours ahead of its dedication to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in protest against the exclusion of state PWD minister P A Mohammed Riyas from the PM's event.</p>.<p>Riyas held a roadshow on one of the completed stretches of the National Highway-66 that was scheduled to be inaugurated by the PM.</p>.<p>The Thalappady-Chengala stretch of NH 66 was inaugurated by CPI(M) MLA C H Kunhambu.</p>.Kerala sees political drama as CM Vijayan, state ministers skip PM Modi's programme.<p>The roadshow by Riyas was held on the Vengalam-Ramanattukara stretch of the Kozhikode bypass.</p>.<p>Both these stretches, which were upgraded to six lanes and already opened to the public, were later inaugurated by the PM at an official event in Kochi in the afternoon.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not attend the PM's official event, though his name was included in the programme schedule.</p>.<p>However, no particular reason was cited for his decision to skip the event.</p>.<p>State Ministers M B Rajesh and K Krishnankutty, who were also invited to the PM's event, did not attend, citing personal reasons.</p>.<p>In response to the CM and other ministers' decision, state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar told reporters that, as per protocol Vijayan, being the head of the state, was invited for Modi's official event, and if the Marxist veteran was aggrieved over his son-in-law (Minister Riyas) not being there, that is his problem.</p>.<p>"As head of the state, the CM was invited in accordance with the protocol. It is nowhere said that the CM's son-in-law (Riyas) and other family members also have to be invited. If they have a problem with it, so be it. That is what I have to say," the BJP leader said.</p>.<p>"It was for the CM to decide who should accompany him. Elections will be held in the state in around 30 days. The CPI(M) is trying to create a controversy now as they know that after 30 days, Vijayan will not be CM and Riyas will not be a minister," Chandrasekhar said.</p>.<p>He further said that the CM was aware of the PM's visit 5-6 days in advance, and he did not say anything about the invitees.</p>.<p>"Why did he not say anything? This is all an attempt to create controversy. If you (CM) wanted a certain minister to accompany you, it should have been communicated to the government of India in advance. Why did you not do that? From what I know, the CM did not say anything to the Centre," the BJP state president claimed.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said it was wrong on the part of the Centre to not invite Riyas to the event.</p>.<p>He said that common deceny dictated that the state PWD minister be invited for the event where the NH projects were to be inaugurated.</p>.<p>At the same time, Chennithala termed as "drama" the reaction on the part of the CM, CPI(M) and the ministers.</p>.<p>He said it was "drama" being enacted by the CPI(M) in view of the upcoming polls.</p>