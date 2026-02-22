<p>CPI(M) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Kerala </a>state secretary M V Govindan has termed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sabarimala">Sabarimala </a>tantri (traditional main priest) Kandararu Rajeevaru a 'master thief', even as he was recently given bail in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=gold%20heist%20">gold heist</a> case by a court citing lack even an 'iota' of evidence against him.</p><p>The bail application alleged that the tantri was arrested as a revenge for opposing entry of women aged 10-50 in the Sabarimala temple. </p><p>"Tantri was among the list of master thieves involved in the gold heist. The probe was still progressing," Govindan told reporters.</p>.Sabarimala gold heist | Tantri claims his arrest in cases 'retaliation' for temple women entry row.<p>Govindan also said that even as the Congress was earlier alleging the nexus of CPI(M) with the key accused Unnikrishnan Potti, later it came to light that Potti entered Sabarimala during the term of AICC general secretary K V Venugopal as Kerala devaswom minister. </p><p>He also asked why the enforcement directorate was not acting against the tantri even as it was acting against the others accused.</p><p>Kollam vigilance court had said in the bail order that there was no iota of evidence against Rajeevaru, which had raised questions about the fairness of the ongoing probe by the High Court appointed special investigation team. The SIT is yet to decide whether appeal against the bail to the tantri.</p><p>The Congress and the BJP have stepped up the allegation that the arrest of Rajeevaru was a bid to deviate attention from the role of former devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran in the gold heist. </p><p>The Congress would be raising the issues again in the state Assembly on Monday when the house resumes after a brief break. The BJP has been insisting on a CBI probe.</p>