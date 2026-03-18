<p>The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Kerala</a> is learnt to be wooing disgruntled leaders in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which is a key coalition partner of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a>.</p><p>The alliance is said to be exploring the option of giving seats to two disgruntled leaders of IUML, Abdurahman Randathani and Shafi Chaliyam, in Malappuram district.</p><p>While Randathani is being considered at Tirur or Tanur, Shafi Chaliyam is being considered at Vallikunnu. </p><p>The LDF is learnt to have sent feelers that if they contest as independent candidates, the LDF will back them.</p>.Resentment towards CM Pinarayi Vijayan? Defections from CPM brewing ahead of Kerala elections.<p>Malappuram district is widely considered as a fortress of the IUML and the LDF is trying to make inroads by taking advantage of the resentments within its rival.</p><p>While Randathani had openly expressed his displeasure over IUML candidate selection, Chaliyam was pinning high hopes of becoming IUML candidate at Vallikunnu.</p><p>Chaliyam told a section of media that there was no question of him moving out of IUML. He also added that he was expecting the Vallikunnu seat and considers it as his misfortune that the party could not give him the seat.</p>