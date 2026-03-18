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CPI(M) likely to woo disgruntled IUML leaders

While Randathani is being considered at Tirur or Tanur, Shafi Chaliyam is being considered at Vallikunnu.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 13:38 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 12:56 IST
India NewsKeralaIndia PoliticsLDF

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