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CPI(M) plays down war of words with Congress, calls for stronger I.N.D.I.A. bloc unity

During an interview with PTI Videos, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of being the "B-team of BJP".
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 18:27 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 18:27 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI (M)

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