<p>New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Sunday sought to downplay the recent exchange of sharp remarks between the Congress and the CPI(M) and stressed the need for greater unity within the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc.</p>.<p>During an interview with PTI Videos, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of being the "B-team of BJP".</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK offers 5 seats to CPI(M), Left party yet to decide.<p>Reacting to the comments, Baby said Vijayan was "compelled" to respond after what he described as an "uncharitable assault".</p>.<p>"I do not want to accentuate the verbal duel between Congress and CPI(M). What is utmost needed in India today is cooperation among political parties belonging to the INDIA bloc," Baby said.</p>.<p>He emphasised that the opposition alliance should evolve beyond an electoral arrangement into a broader mass movement.</p>.<p>"The INDIA bloc becomes active when elections come. We want it to be a people's movement," he added.</p>.<p>Defending Vijayan, Baby said that when Gandhi targeted the Kerala chief Minister, "he had to give back in the same coin".</p>.<p>Vijayan made the comments in response to a question about Gandhi's recent remarks that central agencies have arrested or called for questioning opposition leaders in the country, except the Kerala chief minister.</p>.<p>"Some people don't learn even if they see or experience something. They are not normal people. They are a rare phenomenon. That is something that happens to those who are normally incapable of grasping things. Rahul Gandhi falls into that category," the CM alleged.</p>.<p>He said Gandhi had made serious allegations against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, but the court rejected all those accusations and gave the AAP leader a clean chit. </p>