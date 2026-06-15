CPI(M) suspends leader accused in Sabarimala gold heist

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cpi(m)">CPI(M) </a>leader and former president of Travancore Devaswom Board, A Padmakumar, who is an accused in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sabarimala">Sabarimala Ayyappa temple</a> gold heist case, has been suspended from the party. </p><p>Even as the CPI(M) tried to defend him for several months after his arrest in November last year, the setback suffered in the elections forced the party to take action against him as a corrective measure.</p>.Kerala High Court orders independent re-evaluation of Sabarimala ghee sale.<p>Though there were reports that a section of the party was demanding his expulsion, the party limited the action to suspension citing that he was not yet convicted by the court.</p><p>There are also reports that Padmakumar is planning to come out in the open regarding the Sabarimala gold heist, in which many other CPI(M) leaders also face allegations.</p><p>Padmakumar is a former MLA and is now serving as the Pathanamthitta district committee member.</p><p>The leader, who is an accused in two cases related to the gold heist, was arrested in November last year and was in judicial custody for more than three months. He got statutory bail as the investigation team did not file a charge-sheet even after 90 days.</p>