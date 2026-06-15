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Homeindiakerala

CPI(M) suspends leader accused in Sabarimala gold heist

Though there were reports that a section of the party was demanding his expulsion, the party limited the action to suspension citing that he was not yet convicted by the court.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 16:02 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 16:02 IST
India NewsKeralaCPI(M)India PoliticsSabarimalaA Padmakumar

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