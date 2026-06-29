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Homeindiakerala

CPI(M) top leadership 'conspired' in attack on its officers, ED tells court

Last month, an ED team conducted a search at the rented house where Vijayan was staying in Thiruvananthapuram as part of a money laundering probe involving his daughter, Veena T.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsKeralaCPI(M)Pinarayi VijayanEnforcement Directorate

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