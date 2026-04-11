<p>Thiruvananthapuram: CPI general secretary Binoy Viswom on Saturday said there was a political motive behind the controversy surrounding the marriage of Monalisa Bhosle, a young woman who came into the limelight during the Prayagraj<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/explained-maha-kumbh-mela-history-and-how-locations-are-decided-3342810"> Kumbh Mela </a>and later married her friend, a Muslim man, at a temple in Kerala.</p>.<p>An investigation was recently launched in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh/probe-finds-kumbh-fame-monalisa-is-a-minor-pocso-case-registered-against-husband-3963585">Madhya Pradesh</a> after claims surfaced that Bhosle was only 16 years old at the time of the marriage.</p>.<p>Last month, following the wedding, Left leaders met the couple and described it as the "real Kerala Story." Speaking to reporters, Viswom said the marriage had been approved based on the Aadhaar card produced before the authorities, and any new information should be properly investigated.</p>.<p>When asked about allegations that Bhosle is underage, he said, “There is politics behind all this. You may forget it, but we will not.” He also alleged that the BJP channels black money during elections across India with corporate support.</p>.Filmmaker dubs viral Kumbh Mela girl’s wedding ‘love jihad’, plans to approach Madhya Pradesh CM.<p>“There is nothing different here either. The BJP has contested several elections here, and this time will be no different,” he said.</p>.<p>Viswom added that both the CPI and the LDF would emerge victorious, with the CPI winning more seats.</p>.<p>“Why can’t we increase our seats? The votes are yet to be counted,” he said.</p>.<p>The election to the Kerala Legislative Assembly was held on April 9, and counting is scheduled for May 4. </p>