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CPI’s Binoy Viswom alleges political motive behind row over Monalisa Bhosle's marriage

When asked about allegations that Bhosle is underage, he said, “There is politics behind all this. You may forget it, but we will not.”
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 07:52 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 07:52 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPIViralKumbh Mela

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