CPM accuses Kerala Governor of lying about SFI protestors hitting his car

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan staged a protest on the street alleging security lapses by Kerala police, the ruling CPM in Kerala hit back by alleging that the Governor was lying that CPM's student activists hit his car.

Khan had justified his protest on the road at Kollam on Saturday by stating that SFI activists waved black flags, shouted slogans against him and hit his car and the police failed to act effectively.

CPM Kerala secretary M V Govindan told reporters that from the video footage of the incident at Nilamel in Kollam on Saturday it was very evident that the SFI activists did not even reach near the Governor's car. Khan had been telling such lies as part of BJP-RSS agenda of triggering law and order problems in Kerala, Govindan said.