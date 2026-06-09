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Homeindiakerala

CPM alleges Congress-BJP colluded in Kerala elections to defeat Pinarayi Vijayan

BJP voted in favour of Congress-led United Democratic Front in at least 30 seats in the Kerala election and the Congress voted in BJP's favour in some seats, it said.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaPinarayi VijayanCPM

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