CPM alleges Congress-BJP colluded in Kerala elections to defeat Pinarayi Vijayan

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/cpm-distances-itself-from-ed-action-on-pinarayis-daughter-congress-bjp-continue-targeting-ex-cm-4032947">CPM </a>conveying displeasure at the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=congress">Congress</a>'s CPM-BJP deal allegation during Kerala assembly election campaign, its Kerala leadership has alleged that there was BJP-Congress adjustment during the assembly election.</p><p>CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that BJP voted in favour of Congress-led United Democratic Front in at least 30 seats in the Kerala election and the Congress voted in BJP's favour in some seats. </p><p>He also pointed out that BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who also won the election, had stated that BJP's priority in the election was CPM's defeat. </p><p>Govindan was briefing reporters on Tuesday after the party state leadership meeting to review the poor performance of the CPM in the assembly polls, where the left front won only 35 of the 140 seats. </p><p>Congress top leaders including Rahul Gandhi alleged during the election campaign that it was owing to CPM - BJP deal that central agencies were going soft against then Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan even as Chief Ministers of other non-BJP ruled states were facing action of central agencies. </p><p>CPM had strongly flayed the Congress accusing that it would affect unity in I.N.D.I.A bloc. The party had also conveyed it at the I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting on Monday. But Congress cited that earlier the CPM had also raised Congress-BJP deal allegations.</p>.Farooq Abdullah claims lack of support within INDIA bloc on restoration of Jammu and Kashmir statehood.<p><strong>CPM seeks suggestion from public, admits failure in rejecting Vellappally's anti-Muslim statements</strong></p><p>The CPM also decided to seek suggestions from the public to chalk out action plans for the party's future course of actions. </p><p>Govindan said that the defeat in the election was unexpected. The party state committee evaluated the reports from district units and approved it. Suggestion of party well wishers would be also sought as the party would chalk out a detailed action plan for future course of action.</p><p>Suggestions can be given through the following WhatsApp and e-mails: 7994777168, puthuvazhikal@gmail.com, he said.</p><p>The CPM state secretary admitted that the party failed in strongly rejecting the anti-Muslim statements of SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan.</p><p>There were reports that the state committee softened the criticisms against the leadership while finalising the election review.</p>