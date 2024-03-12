CPM, Congress vie in protesting against CAA in Kerala

While the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has already approach the Supreme Court against CAA's implementation, BJP Kerala leadership is hailing the centre's decision.

In a bid to get an upper hand on the issue, the opposition Congress alleges that the CPM government's stand against CAA was not sincere as cases are being slapped against those staging demonstrations against CAA in Kerala.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that as many as 835 cases were registered in connection with protests against CAA across Kerala in 2020. However, only 69 cases have been withdrawn so far. Fresh cases were also registered in connection with protests by various outfits on Monday night.

"The CPM government is not sincere in its statements that CAA will not be implemented in Kerala. By initiating cases against those protesting against CAA, Pinarayi Vijayan is extending support to the BJP government at the centre for implementing CAA," said Satheesan.

Both the UDF and LDF are chalking out major agitation plans in Kerala against CAA.

Other outfits like the Socialist Democratic Party of India, which is considered as the political arm of banned outfit Popular Front of India, and the Welfare Party of India, which is associated with Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, have also launched protests in Kerala.