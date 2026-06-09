CPM distances itself from ED action on Pinarayi's daughter; Congress, BJP continue targeting ex-CM

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As the Enforcement directorate (ED) tightens the probe against Kerala former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/ed-summons-ex-kerala-cm-pinarayi-vijayans-daughter-veena-for-questioning-in-money-laundering-case-4032468">Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter</a> by summoning her for quizzing, the CPM leadership has decided not to get involved in it.</p><p>CPM state secretary M V Govindan told reporters after the party state leadership meeting here on Tuesday that the CPM had nothing to do with the probe against Vijayan's daughter. But the party will strongly resist any attempts to target Vijayan, who is a politburo member of the party, over the case.</p><p>Other party senior leaders including Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and former minister K K Shailaja also took the same stand openly. VIjayan is now the opposition leader.</p><p>The attack on ED officials who raided Vijayan's house in Thiruvananthapuram recently had triggered criticisms that the CPM was trying to sabotage the probe against the party leader's daughter. Hence the party has now taken a stand not to directly get involved in it.</p><p>ED has issued summons to Vijayan's daughter Veena T and promoters and officials of the controversial mining firm to appear at the ED office in Kochi on June 12 as part of the probe into the suspicious payments made by the controversial mining firm to Veena and her Bengaluru-based IT service firm Exalogic.</p>.SIT formed to investigate attack on ED team during search operation at Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in Kerala.<p>Congress and BJP allege that even as the financial transactions were made to Veena and her company, the real beneficiary was Vijayan, who was the Chief Minister at the time of the transaction. CPM camps are trying to counter the allegations citing that leaders of other political parties, including Congress, had accepted funds from CMRL.</p><p>The mining firm, Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), faced allegations of illegal mining of mineral rich sand from the coastal areas of Alappuzha and Kollam districts. Hence the financial deal becomes more fishy. </p><p>Even as payments to the tune of Rs 2.7 crore made by CMRL to Veena and her company were cited as IT service charges, investigations by IT department and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) found that there was no evidence for rendering any IT service by Exalogic to CMRL. Veena was also given a loan of Rs. 50 lakh by CMRL's sister concern Empower Indian Capital Investment.</p><p>Even as CPMRL and Exalogic approached court against the ED probe, the court refused to stay the probe. The court also allowed ED to access the documents seized by the SFIO as part of the case.</p>