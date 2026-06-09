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Homeindiakerala

CPM distances itself from ED action on Pinarayi's daughter; Congress, BJP continue targeting ex-CM

It is alleged that suspicious payments were made by the controversial mining firm to Veena and her Bengaluru-based IT service firm Exalogic.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 13:15 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 13:15 IST
India NewsBJPCongressKeralaEnforcement DirectorateEDPinarayi VijayanMoney Laundering

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