CPM leader E P Jayarajan removed from LDF convener post in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM senior leader E P Jayarajan has been removed from the Left Democratic Front convener post in Kerala.
The action against Jayarajan came as a shock as he used to be an influential leader of CPM's Kannur lobby.
The CPM state leadership took the decision on Saturday. Former minister T P Ramakrishnan will replace Jayarajan as LDF convener.
CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that various issues, including those pertaining to the meeting with BJP leaders were reasons for the decision. But it can't be considered as an action as he will continue as CPM central committee member.
BJP leader in charge of Kerala Prakash Javadekar had called on Jayarajan ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.It had triggered a major row with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also openly criticising Jayarajan.
Jayarajan's statement hailing BJP's Lok Sabha election candidates in Kerala had also triggered a row.
Jayarajan was also caught up in a row over an ayurvedic resort in Kannur in which his wife and son are investors. It was also reportedly having business tie ups with hospitality firm associated with BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
The state is now eagerly awaiting Jayarajan's next move. Earlier there were speculations that Jayarajan may join BJP as he was not on good terms with the CPM leadership for quite some time. He was denied the CPM state secretary post after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan stepped down owing to health reasons in 2022.
Since the BJP already made a considerable increase in vote share in CPM's strongholds of Kannur, Jayarajan's further move assumes more political significance.
Jayarajan, who was a member in the previous cabinet of Pinarayi Vijayan, had to then quit following a nepotism row. But he later returned to the cabinet after a probe gave him a clean chit. He was denied a seat in the last assembly election.
Published 31 August 2024, 13:32 IST