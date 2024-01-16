CPI(M) leader terms writers' attack against Kerala govt as show offs

Thiruvananthapuram: While the CPI(M) leadership in Kerala was trying to wriggle out the veiled attack by acclaimed writer M T Vasudevan Nair by claiming that it was not targeted at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan or his government, a veteran CPI(M) leader has embarrassed the party by openly accusing the writer for attacking the government.
CPI(M) leader and former minister G Sudhakaran criticised the Jnanpith laureate, popularly known as MT, who said that other day that Kerala's first Chief Minister and Communist leader E M S Namboodiripad never entertained hero worship and power could lead to totalitarianism.
It was widely considered as a veiled attack against Vijayan, even as CPI(M) leaders stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was targeted.
Sudhakaran said while inaugurating a stir at Alappuzha on Tuesday that MT need not teach what is governance and stirs. "It was after MT made some remarks that some other writers also started to making comments. It is cowardice. Why don't they say it earlier. Those are just show offs," the writer said.
Sudhakaran's statements assumes much political significance as earlier there were reports that he was being sidelined in the party. Hence his remarks is also considered to be an attempt to provoke the writers to make further criticisms against the Pinarayi Vijayan government.