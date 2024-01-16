CPI(M) leader terms writers' attack against Kerala govt as show offs

Thiruvananthapuram: While the CPI(M) leadership in Kerala was trying to wriggle out the veiled attack by acclaimed writer M T Vasudevan Nair by claiming that it was not targeted at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan or his government, a veteran CPI(M) leader has embarrassed the party by openly accusing the writer for attacking the government.

CPI(M) leader and former minister G Sudhakaran criticised the Jnanpith laureate, popularly known as MT, who said that other day that Kerala's first Chief Minister and Communist leader E M S Namboodiripad never entertained hero worship and power could lead to totalitarianism.

It was widely considered as a veiled attack against Vijayan, even as CPI(M) leaders stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was targeted.