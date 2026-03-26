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Criticism of individual not at cost of their dignity: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan was referring to the comments made by a UDF leader against the sitting Kayamkulam MLA and LDF candidate of the constituency for the April 9 polls, U Prathibha.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsKeralaIndia PoliticsPinarayi Vijayan

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