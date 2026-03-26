<p>Kochi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Kerala </a>Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that criticism of an individual should not be at the cost of their dignity and all political parties should keep this in mind.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pinarayi%20Vijayan">Vijayan </a>was referring to the comments made by a UDF leader against the sitting Kayamkulam MLA and LDF candidate of the constituency for the April 9 polls, U Prathibha.</p>.<p>A Irshad, a leader of the Indian Union Muslim League and Kayamkulam UDF convener, during an election event, claimed that Prathibha was "selling" her eloquence and beauty for a third win from the seat and also accused the MLA of not doing any work for the people.</p>.DH Interview | Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: BJP remains a marginal force that relies on divisive rhetoric, says Pinarayi Vijayan.<p>Addressing a press conference at Kothamangalam here, the CM said that what happened at Kayamkulam was "wrong" and claimed that it occurred when Congress general secretary K C Venugopal was present at the venue.</p>.<p>He said that women working in the public sphere should not be treated in this manner and such incidents show a "perverted mindset".</p>.<p>"It is something the society cannot accept," he said.</p>.<p>Vijayan, on Wednesday, had condemned the remarks against Prathibha as "misogynistic and insulting".</p>.<p>Prathibha had said that she will pursue a complaint in accordance with election norms and will also seek police action.</p>.<p>The IUML, subsequently, suspended Irshad.</p>