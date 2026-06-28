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Critics of Sabarimala gold loss probe should also speak about Ayodhya: Kerala Minister

He said those criticising the Kerala government should also explain why gold was allegedly stolen from the Ayodhya temple.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 06:18 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 06:18 IST
India NewsKeralaAyodhyaSabarimala

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