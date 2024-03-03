Copper or Gold? Crown offered by BJP candidate Suresh Gopi creates controversy

Thiruvananthapuram: A 'golden' crown offered by actor-turned politician and BJP's Thrissur candidate Suresh Gopi to a church in Thrissur recently has triggered a row with a section raising suspicions over the quantum of gold content in the crown.

It was in connection with his daughter's marriage that Gopi and family gave a golden crown as offering to the Our Lady of Lourdes metropolitan cathedral in Thrissur in January.

It was widely interpreted as an effort to woo the Christian vote banks.