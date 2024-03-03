Copper or Gold? Crown offered by BJP candidate Suresh Gopi creates controversy

Thiruvananthapuram: A 'golden' crown offered by actor-turned politician and BJP's Thrissur candidate Suresh Gopi to a church in Thrissur recently has triggered a row with a section raising suspicions over the quantum of gold content in the crown.
It was in connection with his daughter's marriage that Gopi and family gave a golden crown as offering to the Our Lady of Lourdes metropolitan cathedral in Thrissur in January.
It was widely interpreted as an effort to woo the Christian vote banks.
Now a section has raised suspicions over the quantum of gold contained in the crown and asked the church authorities to give a clarification on the matter.
Thrissur corporation councillor Leela Varghese of the Congress told the media that many parish members and the general public raised suspicions that gold in very low content was coated over copper in the crown.
Hence she requested the church authorities that people would like to know how much gold was contained in the crown, she said.
