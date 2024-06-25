CRPF jawan's native town pay their respects, bid a tearful adieu to the soldier

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayali CRPF jawan Vishnu R, who was killed in an explosion in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, was given a tearful adieu at his native place Nandiyodu on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Family members, relatives and friends broke into tears as his mortal remains were placed at his newly constructed house.

Vishnu last visited his family the previous month in order to attend the house-warming. He named the house 'Panorama' and even wanted to dedicate one room in the house to all his honours and materials that he received as part of serving in the CRPF.