CRPF jawan's native town pay their respects, bid a tearful adieu to the soldier

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayali CRPF jawan Vishnu R, who was killed in an explosion in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, was given a tearful adieu at his native place Nandiyodu on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.
Family members, relatives and friends broke into tears as his mortal remains were placed at his newly constructed house.
Vishnu last visited his family the previous month in order to attend the house-warming. He named the house 'Panorama' and even wanted to dedicate one room in the house to all his honours and materials that he received as part of serving in the CRPF.
Vishnu's mortal remains was brought to Thiruvananthapuram by Tuesday morning. The mortal remains were also placed at his ancestral home and the school where he studied. Later the funeral was performed at a nearby public crematorium with official honours.
Vishnu, 35, leaves behind wife Nikhila and two children Nirdev and Nirvin. He was a member of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of CRPF. Two CRPF jawans were killed in the explosion during the anti-naxal operation.
Published 25 June 2024, 10:08 IST