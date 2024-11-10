Home
Days ahead of Kerala bypolls, CPI(M) Facebook Page hacked, UDF candidate's video posted

Initially, the district leadership claimed it was not the official page of the party, but later clarified that the page had been "hacked" to post the video and incite controversy.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 16:49 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 16:49 IST
