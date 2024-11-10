Days ahead of Kerala bypolls, CPI(M) Facebook Page hacked, UDF candidate's video posted

<p>Pathanamthitta: With crucial bypolls in Kerala just a few days away, the ruling CPI(M) faced embarrassment on Sunday when a campaign video of the Opposition UDF candidate for the Palakkad seat, Rahul Mamkootathil, appeared on the official page of its Pathanamthitta district committee.</p>.<p>Initially, the district leadership claimed it was not the official page of the party, but later clarified that the page had been "hacked" to post the video and incite controversy.</p>.<p>CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary KP Udayabhanu issued a statement saying the party came to know about the video posted following media reports.</p>.Extensive use of Hindi by treasury benches a problem for MPs from south: CPI(M) MP John Brittas.<p>"Upon detailed examination, it was found that someone hacked the page, deliberately posted the video to create controversy, took a screenshot, and shared it with the media," Udayabhanu stated.</p>.<p>The social media team recovered the page and removed the video promptly. A complaint has been lodged with the cyber police and Facebook authorities.</p>.<p>The BJP alleged the incident as evidence of a "deal" between the LDF and UDF in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls.</p>.<p>Bypolls will be held in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and Chelakkara Assembly segment on November 13, while a by-election will take place in the Palakkad constituency on November 20. </p>