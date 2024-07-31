Death, debris drown Meppadi, five years after another killer landslide

Climate experts and atmospheric scientists said extremely heavy rainfall was the primary cause of the disaster, with the region’s topographic features intensifying its impact.

The Mundakkai region, the location of the landslide’s origin, is a disaster-prone area with minimal human presence. The inundated Iruvazhinji River carried the debris, including large rocks and chunks of earth, on a steep downstream flow, washing away areas with human settlements, including Chooralmala, located about 6 km away.

It flowed further down into the Chaliyar river in the neighbouring Malappuram district, where many bodies were recovered.