<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Death toll in Thrissur firework unit explosion has increased as more body parts were recovered and a person under treatment died.</p><p>According to official sources, ten deaths have been confirmed so far while five people are still missing and 29 body parts recovered from the explosion spot. DNA tests are being done to confirm the identity of the body parts recovered.</p><p>Among the 12 under treatment, the condition of four people continued to be highly critical. Initial reports on Tuesday had put the death toll at 13, considering the body parts recovered.</p><p>The explosion took place on Tuesday at a firework making unit at Mundathicode in Thrissur that was engaged in making fireworks for the Thrissur pooram festival.</p><p>While inquiries by various agencies are progressing, experts point out that prima facie safety norms were not followed in the firework making unit. Even as the initial suspicion was that the severe hot climate could be a triggering factor, experts rule out such possibilities. The chances of electric short circuit were also not being ruled out.</p>.Thrissur fireworks unit blast: SIT probe underway, Kerala DGP says cause to be ascertained soon.<p>The state government announced a judicial probe by Justice C N Ramachandran Nair. Financial assistance of Rs. 14 lakhs each was announced for the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh each to the injured, apart from meeting their treatment expenses. The state cabinet also recommended to the State Disaster Management Authority to declare the incident as a state disaster.</p><p>Justice Nair told reporters that prima facie excessive storage of explosives as well as carelessness and inadequate safety measures seems to have led to the disaster.</p><p>A former official of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) said that from the photographs and videos of the firework unit taken by a section of media ahead of the incident, it was very clear that safety norms were not at all followed. </p><p>The workers engaged in various stages of firework making could be seen sitting closely flouting the minimum distance norms. Moreover, the entire premises could be also seen without any safety parameters prescribed by norms, he said.</p><p>A high-level meeting will be held by the Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Thursday to discuss the conduct of the Thrissur pooram of the Vadakkunnathan temple in view of the tragedy. </p><p>The sample firework show is scheduled to be held on April 24, Pooram on April 26 and April 27.</p>