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Death toll in Thrissur explosion rises to 10; DNA tests underway to confirm identity of body parts

A high-level meeting will be held by the Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Thursday to discuss the conduct of the Thrissur pooram of the Vadakkunnathan temple in view of the tragedy.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 15:59 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 05:46 IST
India NewsKeralaThrissurFireworksKSDMA

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