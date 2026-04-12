<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The death of a dental student in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>, suspected to be by suicide, has triggered protest against a section of teachers who allegedly called him a 'slum dog' and 'rabid dog' apart from racist remarks.</p><p>With an audio message sent by the deceased student to a friend telling about the harassment he faced coming out, pressure in mounting on the police to take stringent action against the college authorities.</p><p>Nithin Raj, 21, hailing from Uzhamalakkal on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram, a first year BDS student at the Kannur Dental College at Anjrakandi in Kannur, was found dead at the college premises on Friday. </p>.Dental student leaps to death from 4th floor of apartment; exam stress, say parents .<p>According to the local police, prima facie the student ended life by jumping from the hospital building. </p><p>Raj, who hailed from a weak family background, was allegedly facing casteist and racist slur from a section of teachers. His father, Rajan, is a daily wage painting worker and mother, Latha, a daily wage casual labourer.</p><p>His family members alleged that some teachers even termed him 'slum dog', 'street dog' and 'rabid dog' and used to insult him over his dark complexion and caste. </p><p>In an audio message, said to be that of Raj, it was said that a teacher even made insulting remarks over his mother's health issues and deliberately reduced three marks of his internal exams. </p><p>A teacher allegedly called him an 'idiot' and even threatened of heckling him if he went out of the campus.</p><p>Raj had once resisted the slur on him, which that further aggravated the harassment, his relatives claimed. </p><p>While head of dental anatomy department Dr. M K Ram associate professor Dr. Sangeetha were placed under suspension, there is a strong demand to take stringent police action against the college authorities. </p><p>The Kerala State Human Rights Commission have sought a report from the police on the incident.</p><p>Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty who called on Raj's family on Sunday said that many colleges were harassing students over internal marks. He also said that stringent action will be taken.</p><p>Opposition leader V D Satheesan and Congress M P Shashi Tharoor who visited Raj's family also strongly condemned the alleged casteist and racial slur on student by teachers.</p>