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Deceased Kerala dental student faced abuse, teachers called him 'slum dog', family alleges

According to the local police, prima facie the student ended life by jumping from the hospital building.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsKeralaCrime

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