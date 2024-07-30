Declare Wayanad landslides a national disaster, Opposition MPs demand in Parliament

"The scheme of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) / National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) does not contemplate declaration of any calamity as national calamity," Rai said in a written reply.

"The state governments undertake relief measures in the wake of natural disasters from the SDRF, already placed at their disposal, in accordance with the Government of India’s approved items and norms. However, the Central Government adjudges a calamity of ‘severe nature’ on a case-to-case basis taking into account inter-alia, the intensity and magnitude of the calamity, level of relief assistance required, coping capacity of the state government to tackle the problem etc," he added.

In Rajya Sabha, CPI floor leader P Sandosh Kumar and Congress' Jebi Mather had demanded that the landslides in Wayanad be declared as a national calamity.