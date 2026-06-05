Delayed return of migrant workers from Bengal a cause for concern for Kerala school teachers

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: While labour intensive sectors of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kerala">Kerala </a>continue to reel under migrant labour scarcity as a large chunk of migrant workers from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=west%20bengal">West Bengal</a> are yet to return after the assembly polls, now many schools with a considerable number of students from migrant workers' families are also feeling the heat.</p><p>Many schools under the state government have been meeting the mandatory student strengths with students from migrant workers' families. Hence, the delay in the return of many such students could even lead to the fall of divisions and put the jobs of teachers at risk. Lack of Aadhaar cards for children of migrant workers aggravates the woes of the teachers. </p><p>"We are now in constant touch with parents of some students from families of migrant workers to ensure that they reach the school by next week as the total count of students need to be recorded on Monday," a school teacher of a government lower primary school in Kochi told DH.</p><p>Kerala State Teachers' Association Kochi district president Anandakumar G said that lack of Aadhaar card for many such students was another issue as Aadhaar cards are now mandatory for recording students count. "Teachers are now forced to take the initiative in getting Aadhaar cards for students as drop in students would put their jobs at risk," he said.</p><p>An earlier study by Kerala Planning Board had found that close to one lakh students from migrant workers' families are studying in Kerala schools. </p><p>As per rough estimates by various agencies and NGOs, Kerala has around 30 lakh migrant workers and around 40 percent of them are from West Bengal.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | West Bengal, Assam polls lead to labour scarcity in Kerala.<p><strong>Various reasons for delayed return</strong></p><p>While there are reports that undue concerns over citizenship with the BJP government in West Bengal launching a crackdown on illegal immigrants is a reason for the delay in the return of the migrant workers from that state, NGOs working among migrant workers are not subscribing to it.</p><p>Industry experts even doubt whether labour supply contractors were creating artificial scarcity to hike wages.</p><p>"Many labour supply contractors are now demanding exorbitant daily wages of over Rs. 1500 per day to exploit the situations," Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) convenor general S N Raghuchandran Nair told DH.</p><p>He also stressed the need for government intervention to prevent exploitation by middlemen.</p><p>The normal wages these days used to be between Rs 1000 to Rs 1200.</p><p>Benoy Peter, executive director of Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, a NGO involved in welfare of migrant workers, said that migrant workers who visit families often take two to three months break and they have now started coming back.</p><p>He also pointed out that owing to fuel and raw material scarcity the labour requirements in hotel and manufacturing sectors are low now. Similarly the onset of monsoon and 52 days trawling ban from next week would further affect the demand for workers.</p><p>He said that the number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh among the migrant workers in Kerala used to be an insignificant number only. Hence the crackdown on illegal immigrants would have little impact on the migrant worker population in Kerala.</p>