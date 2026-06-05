Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Delayed return of migrant workers from Bengal a cause for concern for Kerala school teachers

Lack of Aadhaar cards for children of migrant workers aggravates the woes of the teachers.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 15:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 15:26 IST
India NewsKeralaWest Bengalmigrant workers

Follow us on :

Follow Us