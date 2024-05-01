Delighted that my constituency will be represented at T20 WC: Tharoor on Samson's inclusion

"Congratulations to the @BCCI selectors on picking an excellent team for the #T20WorldCup2024. Delighted that my constituency will finally be represented at a cricket World Cup with @IamSanjuSamson finally getting a much-deserved break! This team will bring back the trophy!!," Tharoor tweeted.

The 68-year-old former diplomat has been a vocal advocate of Samson's inclusion in the national set-up and had criticised his omission from the ODI World Cup squad last year.

Samson is enjoying a stellar run in the ongoing IPL and has led Rajasthan Royals to the top of the points table, scoring 385 runs in nine games.

The 29-year-old has appeared in 25 T20 Internationals for India since making his debut in 2015.