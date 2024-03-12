Denied Lok Sabha ticket, Congress leader Prathapan appointed Kerala PCC working president

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader T N Prathapan, the only sitting MP denied a ticket to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, was appointed as the working president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday.

The decision was announced by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in New Delhi.

"The Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Shri T N Prathapan as the Working President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," a statement issued by the AICC said.

After dropping Prathapan as the Lok Sabha candidate from his sitting seat Thrissur, the party nominated K Muraleedharan, the sitting MP from Vadakara, to contest from Thrissur following a last-minute twist.