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Denied seat at last minute despite starting preparations, says Congress leader Joseph Vazhackan

He said his name had been under consideration for the Ettumannur constituency.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsCongressKerala

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