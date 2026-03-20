<p>Kochi: Former MLA and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> leader Joseph Vazhackan on Friday expressed his disappointment as he had printed election posters and banners in preparation to contest the polls, but was denied a ticket at the last minute.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, Vazhakan said he would remain committed to the party despite the setback. </p><p>He said his name had been under consideration for the Ettumannur constituency.</p>.<p>However, the Congress on Thursday decided to field DCC president Nattakom Suresh from the seat.</p>.<p>“I was told that only one name was under consideration after the screening committee and other procedures were completed. So I went ahead with preparations, including printing posters and banners. The final decision was unexpected and has caused some discomfort,” he said.</p>.<p>Vazhakan said he had conveyed his displeasure to the party leadership.</p>.Kerala Assembly polls: Finalising of Congress candidates drags on .<p>“But I will not create any difficulty for the party. Since I had already begun preparations, it is natural to feel disappointed. At least, I should have been informed earlier that I was not being considered,” he said.</p>.<p>He clarified that the party had not explicitly asked him to print campaign materials, but had indicated that his name was under serious consideration.</p>.<p>“With only a few days left for the election, I printed posters despite not being financially well-off, so that campaigning could begin immediately,” he said.</p>.<p>Vazhakan said the Congress was like a mother to him and he would not act against it now or in the future.</p>.<p>He also said he had not demanded the Ettumannur seat.</p>.<p>“Party leaders had asked me to contest from Ettumannur against V N Vasavan. I had suggested other constituencies,” he said.</p>.<p>He added that there should be better communication and camaraderie within the party.</p>.<p>“I have shed sweat and blood for the party, like many others,” he said.</p>