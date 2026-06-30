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Homeindiakerala

Despite objections, Kerala all set for transition from MGNREGS to VB-G RAM G

With the introduction of the 60:40 cost sharing between the Centre and State governments, Kerala's annual contribution is estimated to increase from Rs 250 crore to Rs 2,090.96 crore.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 10:35 IST
KeralaKerala NewsMGNREGS

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