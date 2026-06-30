Despite objections, Kerala all set for transition from MGNREGS to VB-G RAM G

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Despite strong objection over name change to increased fiscal burden on the State governments, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>is all set for a smooth transmission from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) scheme (VB-G RAM G) from Wednesday (July 1).</p><p>State government sources said the software migration from the MGNREGS to VB-G RAM G would be carried out from Tuesday onwards and training to officials up to the panchayat level have been going on for quite some time.</p><p>All the existing persons registered under the MGNREGS would be included in the VB-G RAM G also. Ongoing works under the MGNREGS will continue and new works will be taken up based on the fresh norms of the VB-G RAM G. Classification of panchayats into A, B and C is still pending.</p>.Karnataka minister calls for 90:10 Centre-state funding for VB-G RAM G scheme.<p>The UDF government has allocated Rs 1,422.60 crore as the State government's contribution for the first phase in the revised budget. With the introduction of the 60:40 cost sharing between the Centre and State governments, Kerala's annual contribution is estimated to increase from Rs 250 crore to Rs 2,090.96 crore.</p><p>State local self-government department sources said that even as there were changes in the types of work that could be carried out under the VB-G RAM G scheme, almost all the works being carried out under the MGNREGS could be brought under the purview of the new scheme. While 266 types of works were permitted under the MGNREGA, under the VB-G RAM G, 318 types of works were permitted. The guaranteed days of work will also increase from 100 to 125.</p><p>A total of 40.50 lakh families have enrolled in the MGNREGS in Kerala. During 2025-26 fiscal, 12.52 families availed themselves of the benefit of the scheme. During this fiscal so far, 6,25,900 families have availed of the scheme. A total of Rs 565 crore was due from the Centre for the MGNREGS.</p>.'Assault on fragile fabric of federalism': Congress slams govt on VB G RAM G.<p>Even as the Opposition parties at the national level, including the Congress, were strongly opposing the name change by dropping Mahatma Gandhi's name, Kerala Local Self-government Minister K M Shaji informed the State Assembly recently that since VB-G RAM G is a Central government scheme, the State government has limitations in retaining Mahatma Gandhi's name for the employee guarantee scheme.</p><p>The UDF government is learnt to have conveyed the State's concerns over the scheme, especially the huge financial obligations, to the Centre.</p>