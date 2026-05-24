<p>Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Sunday said that development does not mean construction of big buildings, rather it envisages improving the living standards of the people, and outlined a slew of plans to modernise and transform the port city, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Ernakulam </a>district and the state.</p>.<p>Speaking at an event organised to felicitate the CM, ministers and MLAs from Ernakulam district, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/v%20d%20satheesan">Satheesan</a> said the UDF plans for the state primarily include improving the economic situation of Kerala and the living standards of the people.</p>.<p>He said that improving the economic situation of the state was a challenge and so was taking charge of the Finance Department.</p>.'I am sad that I couldn't use my mother's name too': V D Satheesan on name row.<p>"If we can improve our economic situation, then the next thing to be done is equitable distribution of wealth. We need to examine what all we can do to improve the living standards of the people.</p>.<p>"Development is part of it. But is does not mean acquiring land and constructing huge buildings. It comes when there is a visible improvement in the living standards of the people," he contended.</p>.<p>He said that UDF was the first opposition in the country which not only criticised the ruling government, but carried out studies on what can be done in the areas in which the administration had failed.</p>.<p>Satheesan said he will be presenting the first budget of the new government in the assembly on June 19 and it will contain numerous projects for all the sectors, including health, education and basic infrastructure.</p>.<p>Without going into details, the CM said that the plans include turning the entire state into a seaport city, initiating in Kerala the highest number of aviation projects in Asia and transforming Kochi city into a model for the country by making it one of the most modern cities.</p>.<p>He said that Kochi should grow beyond its current limits to become a 'twin city' with administrative offices be located away from its heart.</p>.V D Satheesan: Lawyer, debater and face of Congress' comeback in Kerala.<p>"Such an urban planning of the city is a priority for us. It will not only help the city populace, it would also benefit the people living in the nearby villages. We expect to achieve this as Ernakulam has a CM, three ministers, competent MPs and several MLAs," he said.</p>.<p>The CM said he was confident "we can make a change".</p>.<p>"But, no one can do anything on his own in these times. We need to build a team in all fields. We need people with expertise," he said.</p>.<p>Satheesan also hinted at a plan to transform the district into the 'capital' of Kerala's film industry.</p>.<p>He made the statement in the presence of filmstars Mammootty and Kunchako Boban who also attended the event.</p>.<p>"Similar to the movie industry in Hyderabad and Chennai, this government will place its signature in the film sector. I promise that we will leave our mark," he asserted.</p>.<p>Mammootty, who wished Satheesan a "strong leadership", said he has acted as CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, but those roles were for a short period of time.</p>.<p>"To be a CM in reality is much harder and that is the responsibility which has come upon V D Satheesan. He has to discharge that duty very carefully," he said.</p>.<p>Satheesan, in his speech, also said that Kerala will turn into a civilised society by taking care of its elderly populace for whom a separate department has been created by the government.</p>.<p>Besides that, the state should remain secular and there should be communal harmony, by keeping all religions together, he added.</p>.<p>The UDF came back to power in Kerala after 10 years with a huge victory by winning 102 of the 140 assembly seats. </p>