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Homeindiakerala

Development means improved living standards of people, not big buildings: Kerala CM V D Satheesan

He said that improving the economic situation of the state was a challenge and so was taking charge of the Finance Department.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 13:10 IST
India NewsKeralaVD Satheesan

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