Did Kerala government fail to rein in sexual harassment and drug abuse allegations marred Mollywood?

Last year, the Kerala Film Producers' Association had openly expressed serious concerns over drug abuse in the Malayalam film industry, especially among the youngsters. The association president Renjith and noted producer Siyad Koker had said that some young actors were indulging in undesirable acts like the use of synthetic drugs on film sets and thereby derailing film productions.

Actor Baburaj, who is the current joint secretary of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, had then said that the police and AMMA had the list of substance users in the film industry and police had even chased a known actor's vehicle on the basis of a tip off. Another actor Tini Tom openly stated that he would not wish his son to enter the film field owing to the increased substance abuse in the industry.

Though the police and excise carried out some raids and searches on some of the film sets and hotel room of a director, those remained as just eyewash.

Various announcements of the government like bringing in legislation to regulate the film industry also remained as momentary interventions, with almost no further actions.