<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Disagreements have emerged within the ruling Congress-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=UDF">UDF</a> over the allocation of certain departments to alliance partners, delaying the announcement of ministerial portfolios in the newly sworn in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=V%20D%20Satheesan">V D Satheesan</a>-led cabinet, a senior party leader said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Senior Congress leader<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=K%20Muraleedharan"> K Muraleedharan</a> said there were differences in the UDF over who should be given the Fisheries and Higher Education portfolios but assured that these would be resolved soon.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | As V D Satheesan's 'Team UDF' takes charge, K Muraleedharan rises like a phoenix.<p>"The notification of the portfolios of the ministers will be announced by evening. The delay is due to possibility of changes in the portfolios of some ministers. There are arguments over the Higher Education and Fisheries department.</p>.Satheesan announces Kerala Cabinet ahead of swearing-in ceremony.<p>"They will be resolved soon and the notification will be issued in the evening," he told reporters here.</p>.<p>In order to resolve the concerns of the alliance partners, some "rearrangements" will have to be made within the party, he added.</p>.UDF govt will have 'one of most capable teams', says senior Congress leader K C Venugopal.<p>Due to differences over who should be the chief minister, the CM-designate was announced more than 10 days after the declaration of the Assembly poll results. </p>