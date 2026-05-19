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Homeindiakerala

Differences delay allocation of portfolios in new UDF cabinet

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said there were differences in the UDF over who should be given the Fisheries and Higher Education portfolios.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 07:02 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 07:02 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsUDFV D SatheesanK MuraleedharanKerala elections

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